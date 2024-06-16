Juventus want loan deal for £40m-rated Manchester United star

Juventus are reportedly keen on acquiring Jadon Sancho from Manchester United this summer.

Unfortunately for United, this doesn’t mean we can start rubbing our hands together because the Old Lady only wishes to take Sancho on loan.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are reluctant to pay Sancho’s £40million price tag but they are admirers of the winger.

If they admired him enough they’d cough up the money. The same can be said for his ex-club Borussia Dortmund, who re-signed him on loan in January.

The German club has indicated their interest in securing a new deal for Sancho, but they will likely propose another loan deal.

It remains to be seen if Dortmund changing managers will change their stance on Sancho.

Juventus also in talks with Mason Greenwood

The same report adds that Juventus could face problems with United’s asking price for Greenwood, but sources close to Stretty News understand that the player would like to remain in Spain.

Greenwood spent the season on loan at Getafe.

However, Valencia are the latest La Liga club to register an interest in Sancho.

The forward has yet to attract interest from Spain’s biggest clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid. That said, there has been no shortage of speculation.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Sancho and Greenwood.

