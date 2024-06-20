Juventus wait on star with Manchester United transfer hopes

Juventus remain unaware if they will have Adrien Rabiot next season as speculation regarding where he will play next season continues to gather pace.

The France international was linked with a move to Manchester United in the past. However, Ineos want to change the transfer strategy, which hopefully means younger targets than the likes of Rabiot.

That said, it wouldn’t be a bad bit of business to sign a player of Rabiot’s quality as a free agent.

His mother, who is also his agent, will be doing her utmost to find the best solution for her son. It explains why we are being linked with Rabiot again.

Rabiot, 29, will see his current deal in Turin expire in two weeks and Gianluca Di Marzio has quoted the former PSG midfielder from a press conference.

Asked about Juventus’ newly appointed manager Thiago Motta, Rabiot said: “He is an exceptional coach, who has done great things in Italy. I know him very well. I played with him for several years. Juve made the right choice.”

When pressed on whether he would re-unite with his former team-mate, Rabiot replied: “He has his career to continue, I have mine, so we’ll see.”

It sounds like Rabiot will be busy when Euro 2024 ends.

Rabiot waiting on Manchester United…

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are not in a hurry to find out Rabiot’s decision because they understand his focus is on the European Championships.

The report stresses that Rabiot has yet to decide on his future because he hasn’t received an offer from a top club that could push him to leave Juventus.

It is said that he is waiting for Manchester United, who were already interested in him once, but he may be waiting a while unless the prospect of signing an established France international on a Bosman appeals to the club and manager.

