Is Juventus vs Napoli on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

Juventus could temporarily move top of Serie A should they defeat defending champions Napoli on Friday evening.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side - free of continental football - have made a superb start to the domestic season, with their last and only defeat coming in late September. Since then, Juve have gone eight games unbeaten, including important away wins against Milan and Fiorentina, to maintain the pressure on Inter at the top of the table.

Napoli, meanwhile, have made a sluggish start to the defence of their title, with manager Rudi Garcia sacked in mid-November. His replacement, former Watford boss Walter Mazzari has since returned to the Napoli dugout for his second stint in charge of the club but has lost his last two games, including a comprehensive 3-0 home drubbing against Inter last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s clash:

When is Juventus vs Napoli?

Juventus vs Napoli is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Friday 8 December at the Allianz Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Juventus have no fresh injury concerns after their 2-1 win against Monza. Danilo returned to the squad after his layoff and could be in line for a start against Napoli but Allegri’s side will still be without Mattia De Sciglio, Timothy Weah, Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

Napoli, meanwhile, will be hoping to welcome Piotr Zielinksi back to the starting XI after he limped off against Real Madrid in the Champions League last week. Elsewhere, full-backs Mathias Olivera and Mario Rui will be unavailable, as is Alessandro Zanioli.

Predicted line-ups

Juventus XI: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Natan, Jesus; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Odds

Juventus win 6/4

Draw 23/10

Napoli win 9/5

Prediction

Juventus to continue their impressive recent form and defeat a Napoli side still trying to find their feat under new manager Mazzarri.

Juventus 2-1 Napoli.