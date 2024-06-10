Juventus veteran Szczesny agrees terms with Al-Nassr

Wojciech Szczesny has reportedly agreed personal terms with Al-Nassr as Juventus look to ship him out this summer.

The Bianconeri have decided to make a change ahead of the new season, ready to welcome a new number one to replace the Polish veteran. Their primary target to replace the 34-year-old is Monza’s Michele Di Gregorio and a deal in the region of €18m plus €2m in add-ons is close to being finalised.

Szczesny had been hoping to stay at Juventus and retain his starting spot, but the club made their feelings apparent, disappointing the goalkeeper. The former Arsenal man has been with the Old Lady since July 2017, having arrived from Arsenal in a deal worth around €18.4m.

Szczesny close to Saudi move

As reported by The Athletic, Szczesny has verbally agreed to the terms of a two-year contract with Al-Nassr, worth around €19m net per season. Talks are now ongoing between the Saudi side and Juventus.

Over the last seven years in Turin, the Polish shot stopper has made 252 appearances across all competitions, keeping 103 clean sheets and conceding 233 goals. He helped the side win three Scudetti, three Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.