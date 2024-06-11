Juventus very close to move for Aston Vila’s Douglas Luiz

Premier League side Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is closer than ever to joining the Juventus ranks.

According to a report by Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have accelerated talks with Aston Villa in the recent hours to sign Douglas Luiz soon. Negotiations continue between the two sides and it is expected that the Birmingham-based outfits have asked for Samuel Iling-Junior, Weston Mckennie and €20 million to sell the player.

The Bianconeri have already agreed personal terms with the Brazilian and Aston Villa have done the same with Mckennie. The details regarding salary are yet to be sorted out with Iling-Junior and then the move could progress.

Juventus are trying to lower the transfer fee to €18 million, which is set to be resolved within a few days. The Old Lady are agreeing to most terms of the Premier League side and the finish line is very close for the operation.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN