Juventus trying to hijack Milan’s move for Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee

Serie A giants Juventus are now trying to hijack Milan’s move for Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, who seemed set to join the Rossoneri fairly recently.

Milan had already informed Bologna about their desire to pay the Dutchman’s release clause and have held a meeting with his agent Kia Joorabchian about paying the commissions regarding the switch.

But Alfredo Pedulla has reported that due to the lack of an agreement over commissions, Juve want to hijack the move forthe striker. There is a great relationship between Juve sporting director Cristiano Guintoli and Joorabchian and they are already in conversation in the move for Douglas Luiz.

There is currently a stand-off in Milan’s deal for Zirkzee and Juve could take advantage of that. The Rossoneri simply have to pay what the agent wants or the move will fall off and Juve could become a favourite to land the player, who also has suitors from England and they are Arsenal and Manchester United.

If Zirkzee does join, Dusan Vlahovic could become a sellable asset.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN