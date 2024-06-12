Juventus threaten Milan, Arsenal and Man Utd for Zirkzee

Sportitalia warn there is another potential challenger to Milan for Joshua Zirkzee, as Juventus are close to the Bologna striker’s agent, joining Arsenal and Manchester United in the race.

The Bianconeri had been linked with Zirkzee several weeks ago and seemed to lose interest in him.

This allowed Milan to surge ahead and multiple sources report they have agreed personal terms with the Dutchman, while there is a €40m release clause in his contract with Bologna.

The only sticking point remains the €15m commission demanded by agent Kia Joorabchian, something Milan are not prepared to pay out of principle.

Zirkzee future up in the air

This had allowed Arsenal and Manchester United back in, but Milan could now have an even more worrying contender in the hunt for the Dutch striker.

That is Juventus, as Sportitalia transfer pundit Alfredo Pedullà warns that Juve director Cristiano Giuntoli is very close to agent Joorabchian, who also represents Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

With ex-Bologna coach Thiago Motta taking over at Juve, that is another reason why Zirkzee might be tempted to go to Turin instead.