Juventus target Roberto De Zerbi ahead of Brighton exit

(Getty Images)

Roberto De Zerbi could join Juventus following his Brighton exit, which was announced on the eve of the final day of the Premier League season.

The Italian was linked with many of the top vacancies in European football, including Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, before the Seagulls’ form deteriorated in recent months.

Brighton confirmed a mutual agreement to end De Zerbi’s stay at the Amex following their match with Manchester United, despite two years remaining on his contract.

And after Juventus dismissed Massimiliano Allegri earlier this week, the former Sassuolo boss could now return to Serie A.

Hansi Flick may now emerge as Bayern Munich’s successor to Thomas Tuchel, despite a series of setbacks when discussing the job with numerous candidates, including Xabi Alonso, who will remain at Bayer Leverkusen this season after guiding them to the Bundesliga title.

The Old Lady won the Coppa Italia this week, beating Atalanta 1-0 in Rome, but Allegri was sent off after a fiery dispute with match officials.

A Juventus statement read: “Juventus announces that it has relieved Massimiliano Allegri of his role as coach of the men’s first team. The dismissal follows certain behaviours during and after the Italian Cup final which the club deemed incompatible with the values of Juventus and with the behaviour that those who represent it must adopt.

“A period of collaboration ends, which began in 2014, restarted in 2021 and ended after the last three seasons together with the Italian Cup Final. The company wishes Massimiliano Allegri good luck in his future projects.”

Allegri is being investigated by the Italian Football Federation’s disciplinary tribunal, with the Bianconeri swiftly removing the veteran coach from his position in his second spell at the club after rejoining in 2021.

De Zerbi is now seen as a viable option for Juve, who sit fourth in Serie A, but will play in the Champions League next season.