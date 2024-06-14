Juventus target loan swoop for €30 million-rated Real Madrid wonderkid – report

Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler is attracting major interest from clubs across Europe ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old sensation was starved of minutes in his debut season with Los Blancos, having finished with just 12 appearances in which he managed to score six goals.

With Kylian Mbappe and Endrick now arriving, minutes are set to be even more difficult for the Turkish international in the upcoming season.

As such, numerous clubs are lining up a loan move for Guler, with a new team now joining the race.

Juventus want Guler on loan

Indeed, according to reports in Italy, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, Juventus have shown an interest in signing Arda Guler on loan from Real Madrid in the summer.

The Bianconeri join the likes of Sevilla, Real Betis, and Getafe, among others, who are seeking the services of the 19-year-old special talent on a season-long loan deal.

Arda Guler is attracting a lot of interest. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, Guler did not get enough minutes last season, mostly due to the fact that he was out with injuries for the first half of the season, following which Carlo Ancelotti was cautious with the youngster.

But when given a chance in the latter stages of the campaign, Guler did make an impact, scoring some important goals.

As such, despite the competition for places and strong interest from other teams, Real Madrid do not intend to let Guler leave the club in the summer.

The manager wants to keep the teenage sensation at the Santiago Bernabeu and help him continue his progression.

For now, the doors to a summer loan exit appear to be closed, but if Guler does not play much in the first half of the season, a January departure might not be ruled out.

*Player valuation in title obtained from transfermarkt.com on date of publication