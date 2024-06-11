Juventus target Koopmeiners ruled out of Euro 2024

The Netherlands national team have confirmed that Teun Koopmeiners will not be able to take part in the upcoming European Championship.

The 26-year-old Dutch midfielder shined for Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta this season, proving a key player in their charge to Champions League qualification and their Europa League triumph, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists.

Koopmeiners has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus in the upcoming summer transfer window, being considered one of their top targets. In the warm-up of the Netherlands’ friendly against Iceland on Monday evening, he suffered a muscle issue and was forced to withdraw.

Koopmeiners out of Euro 2024

As confirmed by the Royal Dutch FA today, Koopmeiners will not be available for the Netherlands for the upcoming European Championship, being unable to take part due to the muscle issue. The exact nature of the injury is still unclear.

The news will come as a bitter blow for the 26-year-old but seems unlikely to affect his chances of moving over to Juventus in the summer, should a deal be agreed with Atalanta.