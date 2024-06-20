Juventus target Calafiori attracts attention from Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are seriously interested in entering the race for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who is also one of Juventus’ top targets.

The 22-year-old defender shined in his debut season with the Rossoblu, playing a key role under Thiago Motta in the team’s charge to Champions League qualification, scoring twice and providing five assists across 33 appearances.

Calafiori’s impressive season earnt him a spot in the Italy squad for Euro 2024, where he impressed in the opening game against Albania. In the meantime, Juventus are hungry to snap up the 22-year-old in the coming months.

Atletico Madrid look to Calafiori

As reported by Spanish outlet AS via TMW, Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are looking to pick up two new centre backs this summer and have identified Calafiori as an interesting alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, who has a lofty €50m price tag.

The Spanish giants could look to make a move later in the summer, but will have to compete with Juventus and Tottenham, who are both seriously keen to snap up the talented 22-year-old.