Juventus in talks for Arsenal target but race not over yet

Juventus in talks for Arsenal target but race not over yet

Juventus are in talks for the signing of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, but Arsenal’s interest in the midfielder means a rival bid can’t be ruled out.

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz reacts during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on April 6, 2024. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal have a long-standing interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, but the player currently seems more likely to join Serie A side Juventus.

Sky Sport Italia report that Juventus and Villa are in continuous contact over a potential swap deal, with Villa asking for Samuel Iling-Junior, Weston McKennie, and €20m (£16.9m) in return.

The two clubs are reportedly edging closer to an agreement, though Juventus are trying to bring down the €20m fee.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Douglas Luiz of Aston Villa reacts following a missed chance during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on April 03, 2024. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic reports that talks have indeed taken place between Villa and Juventus over a player-plus-cash deal, partly due to the Premier League club’s PSR issues.

Villa are at risk of a Profit and Sustainability Rules sanction after reporting £119.6m losses in their recent accounts. The rules only allow for a £105m loss over a three-year period.

Tanswell reports that there’s a feeling at Villa that they would need to move on a first-team player for a substantial fee if they want to stay on the right side of PSR and keep spending this summer.

The question now is whether Arsenal might look to rival Juventus for Luiz and capitalise on Villa’s situation.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash (L) and Douglas Luiz (R) celebrate on the final whistle in the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Geoff Caddick / AFP)

Charles Watts reports for his Daily Briefing that Arsenal are long-term admirers of Luiz, and whilst Watts hasn’t heard anything of a renewed bid for the player, he adds that it’s also not something to be ruled out.

Luiz could reportedly be available for much less than alternative targets like Bruno Guimaraes, due to Villa’s need to sell.

Recent reports from Brazil have suggested Villa could be open to a £50m move, as opposed to the £100m Newcastle United want.

For the moment, that Juventus move looks more likely. But if Arsenal are ever going to make another move for Luiz, you’d think now would be the time.