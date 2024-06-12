Juventus talent Soule on West Ham radar for summer window

West Ham are seriously interested in making a move for talented Juventus forward Matias Soule in the coming months, reports suggest.

The 21-year-old Argentinian winger spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Eusebio Di Francesco’s Frosinone, where he scored 11 goals and provided three assists across 36 matches, showing a number of positives despite the team’s poor form.

Soule will return to Juventus at the end of this month but is not part of the club’s plans moving forward under Thiago Motta. He is expected to be sold to help generate resources for their other targets and suitors have already started to emerge.

West Ham on Soule

Fabrizio Romano highlights how West Ham are one of the clubs seriously interested in making a move for Soule this summer, having followed the Juventus owned talent during his season on loan with Frosinone.

The Hammers are ready for a new project following the recent arrival of Julen Lopetegui and have also been linked with moves for Roma striker Tammy Abraham and Udinese defender Nehuen Perez.