Juventus’ swap deal for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz very much alive

Serie A giants Juventus are still very much expected to land Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz in a swap deal that would involve Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

While it was reported yesterday that there have been issues about McKennie’s agreement with Villa, the deal isn’t dead yet at all. Giovanni Albanese has reported that the move is still very much expected to happen. McKennie’s talks with Villa about a salary agreement haven’t led to a final conclusion as the American wants certain things that the English club haven’t yet agreed to offer.

McKennie wants to improve his current salary and that is why he had actually rejected Juve’s contract offer. The issues are economic and are related to the structure of the wages. Juve have time but Villa don’t. They have to sell players by the 30th of June so that they fall within the parameters of financial fairplay.

Iling has already reached agreement over personal terms with Villa but McKennie wants a salary raise and a compensation from Juve. This isn’t threatening to stop the deal altogether and the feeling is that it is only delaying it. Since the deal is complex, it is natural for it to take time. Parties are hoping that the move goes through this week.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN