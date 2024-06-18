Juventus sure about Premier League offers for Matias Soule

Juventus are convinced that there promising young right winger, Matias Soule, will soon be attracting offers from the English Premier League.

Transfer expert Alfredo Pedulla, claims that Il Bianconeri are confident of receiving an offer that matches their asking price of €40M.

Soule spent last season on-loan at Frosinone with his performances being one of the few positives in a season that ended in relegation.

Bianconeri chiefs are keen to use any money collected from the sale of the 21-year-old, to help finance a potential summer move for Dutch international Teun Koopmeiners.

The 26-year-old suffered the heartbreak of missing Euro 2024 due to injury, but Pedulla states that the Atalanta star has already agreed personal terms with Juventus which will earn him €4M a season plus bonuses.

Atalanta, still celebrating their astonishing Europa League win over Bayer Leverkusen, have placed a €60mM price-tag on the attacking midfielder following a wonderful campaign in which he scored 15 goals across all competitions.

It looks set to be a busy summer in Turin, with new coach Thiago Motta already getting to work to try to return the Old Lady to the top of Serie A.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to be Motta’s first signing with the 26-year-old Brazilian set to arrive at Continassa in the next few days.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN