Why Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been hitting the gym at 2am

Hard work is the secret to Cristiano Ronaldo’s incredible fitness.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus medical results shocked the world and the reason for his incredible physical condition has now been uncovered.

The Portuguese superstar waved goodbye to Real Madrid in the summer as he begins a new life in Turin with the Serie A heavyweights.

He underwent a routine medical examination before completing the transfer and doctors revealed the 33-year-old’s body is on par with athletes 13 years his junior.

Ronaldo’s rise to the very top of the game has come at a price with hours spent on the training field and a disciplined fitness regime.

His former trainer Giovanni Mauri has given an insight into the lengths the forward has gone to keep himself in top condition – and his routine is unlike any other player on the planet.

Ronaldo goes to extreme lengths to maintain his fitness.

Ronaldo during a Juventus training session.

“Cristiano is a phenomenon and an elite level athlete,” Mauri explained.

“He always trains to the best possible level because his way of working is comprised of three things: dedication, competitiveness and a positive attitude.

“We are talking about a world class player who, when we returned home at 2am from a Champions League away match, would not jet off home in his car.

“No, he would stop at the training centre for at least an hour for various recovery exercises and cryotherapy.”

On average, a professional footballer has between 10 and 11 per cent body fat; Ronaldo’s is just seven per cent, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

His muscular mass is 50 per cent, four per cent more than the average in football, while he also recorded the fastest speed at the World Cup in Russia.





“As well as living a healthy life, he has a total dedication for physical recovery,” Mauri added.

“He listens to all the signals from his body: he is always able to decode them perfectly. He is an athlete who knows perfection.

“He is a sort of fitness coach in himself. Of the seven Ballon d’Or winners I have worked with, Cristiano Ronaldo is, without doubt, the most powerful.”

After netting 451 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid, Ronaldo will be hoping to replicate his success with Juventus and secure yet more silverware for his trophy cabinet.