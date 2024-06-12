Juventus stronger with Douglas Luiz despite potential regret in Aston Villa swap deal

Tuttosport editor Guido Vaciago feels the signing of Douglas Luiz will ‘strengthen’ Juventus even if Samuel Iling-Junior’s departure could bring regrets to Turin.

Juventus are close to completing a player-plus-cash swap deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa.

The latest reports claim the Bianconeri will pay a fee between €18m and €20m adding Weston McKennie and Iling-Junior to the deal.

Both Juventus midfielders’ contracts expire in June 2025, so the Bianconeri agreed to send them to Birmingham.

Juventus stronger with Douglas Luiz despite potential regret in Aston Villa swap deal

Vaciago wrote on page four of Wednesday’s printed edition of Tuttosport newspaper that Douglas Luiz will be a ‘tremendous coup’ for Juventus, which will allow Thiago Motta to ‘raise the bar in midfield.’

The Italian journalist added that the midfield ‘has been Juventus’ weak point in the last two seasons’ and that the lack of quality in the middle of the park ‘did not allow the attack to fulfil its potential.’

Vaciago analysed Juventus departures, too, saying that the sacrifice is ‘acceptable’ for the Bianconeri.

On the one hand, McKennie has had too many highs and lows and hasn’t really been consistent with Juventus, but on the other hand, Iling-Junior, 20, is a promising winger and even if it’s hard to guess how much room for improvement he has, his move to Aston Villa can be a ‘potential regret’ for the Old Lady.

Like Aston Villa, Juventus need to balance the books, so fans must expect some players to leave, but according to Vaciago, the latest deal with Aston Villa will ultimately make Juventus stronger.

The Serie A giants are expected to announce their new coach, Thiago Motta, today.