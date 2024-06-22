Juventus step up pursuit of OGC Nice’s Khéphren Thuram

According to Sports Zone, Juventus are stepping up their pursuit of OGC Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram (23), who is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

Thuram, amid interest from Liverpool, almost left Nice last summer before ultimately making the choice to remain with Le Gym and attempt to secure his place in Didier Deschamps’ France squad ahead of Euro 2024. However, it was a mixed campaign for Thuram, who is currently out of the frame at international level.

He is now expected to depart, with just one year remaining on his contract. For now, there is no question of a contract renewal and, naturally, Les Aiglons are looking to cash in on the player. The interest this summer is coming from Italy. As per Sports Zone, Juventus have opened discussions and are evaluating the feasibility of a transfer. New manager Thiago Motta is looking to make three midfield signings this summer and Thuram could be one of them.

The Frenchman, who is wanting to leave Nice, is also coveted by Inter Milan, where he could link up with his brother, Marcus, who joined the club on a free transfer last summer.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle