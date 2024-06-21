Juventus step forward for Spezia talent Holm

Juventus are interested in picking up Emil Holm this summer and have made contact with Spezia to start exploring a possible move.

The 24-year-old Swedish full back spent the 2023-24 season on loan with Atalanta, where he struggled to fully impose himself under Gian Piero Gasperini, seeing just 1536 minutes of action across 32 matches. In that time, he scored one goal and provided four assists.

Atalanta decided not to pay €8.5m to sign Holm on a definitive transfer, letting him return to Spezia this month. He won’t stay with the Serie B side for long, however, and is expected to return to the Italian topflight in the coming months.

Juventus set sights on Holm

Gianluca Di Marzio highlights how Juventus have decided to enter the race for Holm and have requested information from Spezia about a possible deal, keen to snap him up this summer.

The plan would be to sign the 24-year-old in the coming months before loaning him out to Genoa for the 2024-25 season, allowing him to continue his development before making the jump to Turin.