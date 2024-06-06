Juventus star Federico Chiesa feels unwanted at the club

Serie A star Federico Chiesa is unhappy at Juventus and has been linked to various high profile clubs, reports Daniele Longo.

Chiesa was the talisman for Italy when they triumphed at EURO2020, but since then dips in form and injury problems has seen his stock fall. Yet, at just 26 years of age, perhaps under the right manager, and in the right system for his talents, Chiesa can dazzle again.

All roads lead to Rome they say and Longo agrees. The Giallorossi might well be favourites to land the winger, but Bayern Munich, Napoli and other clubs are also in the mix should he leave Juventus this summer.

Reports suggest Chiesa feels unwanted at Juventus now, and that his Roma teammates from the Italian national team have been tapping him up for a shock summer move to the capital. Whether or not Daniele De Rossi’s board members are happy to fork out Juventus €40 million asking price is another question, especially considering that the attacker could be available on a free transfer next year.

This story will rage on over the summer, and negotiations might well be affected by Chiesa’s impact on the European Championships in Germany.

Joseph O’Sullivan | GIFN





