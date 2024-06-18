Juventus speaking to Manchester United over Jadon Sancho move

Juventus have opened talks with the Premier League giants Manchester United over a proposed move for Jadon Sancho, as the 24-year-old who looks to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

Sancho, who spent the second-half of last season back on-loan at Borussia Dortmund, after a much publicised fall out with United boss Erik ten-Hag, has now become a primary summer target for the Bianconeri as their new coach, Thiago Motta, looks to breath new life into the squad.

Sancho netted twice in 14 Bundesliga appearances on his Dortmund return and helped the German side reach the Champions League final, where they eventually lost to Real Madrid.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calciomercato.com) claims that Borussia Dortmund, who the Red Devils paid €85M to hire the services of Sancho back in the summer of 2021, are keen to make his loan move permanent which could then open the door for another Bianconeri target, 22-year-olod left winger Karim Adeyemi.

