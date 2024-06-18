Juventus set sights on Adeyemi, Madueke and more wingers

Juventus are looking for a new attacking winger, and reports in Italy claim that the Old Lady are interested in Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund and Noni Madueke of Chelsea, among others.

With Federico Chiesa expected to leave the Allianz Stadium in the summer transfer window, Juventus have been monitoring several attacking wingers who can boost Thiago Motta’s options in the final third in 2024-25.

The Serie A giants have already been linked with Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho, but according to Gazzetta, Borussia Dortmund’s Adeyemi is also a player the Old Lady are considering.

The report claims Borussia won’t accept offers below €30m for the versatile winger, but some Juventus players may be included in the deal, especially Matias Soulé or Dean Huijsen who have already been sounded out by the Bundesliga side.

The U21 Spain international is a long-time target of Borussia Dortmund.

Page 21 of Tuesday’s printed edition of Tuttosport adds more players to Juventus’ wish list.

One of those is Chelsea’s Madueke, who is also available for around €30m. Edon Zhegrova (Lille) and Patrick Wimmer (Wolfsburg) are cheaper targets for the Bianconeri, and the same is true of Alexis Saelemaekers, who has returned to Milan after a one-year loan at Bologna under Motta.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Giuntoli could offer €7m or €8m for the Belgian.