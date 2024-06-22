Juventus set Douglas Luiz medical after Aston Villa exchange contracts

Douglas Luiz will undergo his Juventus medical in the USA on Monday or Tuesday, as they exchange documents with Aston Villa for cash plus Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Multiple sources including Sky Sport Italia and Sportitalia claim this evening that the clubs have exchanged contracts, the deal is complete and only the medicals now need to be done.

As Douglas Luiz is in the United States for the Copa America with Brazil, he will undergo the medical on American soil on Monday or Tuesday.

Douglas Luiz deal finally done

Barrenechea and Iling-Junior will move to Aston Villa, though Juventus can retain a 10 per cent cut of the future sell-on fee.

The cash sum payable is also €22m plus add-ons, so the total cost of the Douglas Luiz transfer is going to be €50m.

Weston McKennie had originally been part of the exchange, but failed to agree personal terms with Aston Villa and wanted a parting bonus from Juve, so the Bianconeri removed him from the equation and introduced Barrenechea instead.