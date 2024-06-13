Juventus Set Asking Price For West Ham Targeted Winger

Juventus have set a steep asking price for West Ham target Matias Soule as they seek to raise funds from player sales, amid two Premier League sides holding talks to sign him.

The 21-year-old winger had an impressive loan spell at Frosinone last season where he scored eleven times in 36 appearances.

Juventus are prepared to cash in on the young Argentinian and are prepared to move him on this summer to raise funds for new arrivals as they prepare to land Douglas Luiz and target Mason Greenwood.

West Ham are amongst the Premier League chasing Soule, though whether they are one of the two Premier League sides speaking to his agent is unclear yet.

According to Italian sports broadcaster Sportitalia, Juventus have a certain financial expectation from the sale of Soule in the upcoming transfer window.

It has been claimed that Juventus want somewhere around €40m from the winger’s departure this summer.

Selling Soule is a key part of Juventus’ strategy this summer and they want to maximise their profits from his sale.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham or any other club are prepared to meet Juventus’ asking price for the winger.