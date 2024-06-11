Juventus’ Samuel Iling-Junior interested in Aston Villa move

Juventus midfielder Samuel Iling-Junior is open to a summer move to Aston Villa.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that the 20-year-old England Under-21 international will be used as part of a swap deal that would also include USA midfielder Weston McKennie, that would see Douglas Luiz move in the opposite direction.

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta is ready to make radical changes to the Bianconeri playing staff after his arrival from Bologna and his bosses at the Allianz Stadium are also keen to cut down the wage bill to comply with Financial Fair-Play regulations.

Iling-Junior, who grew up in the youth ranks at Chelsea, arrived in Turin in the summer of 2020 and quickly made his way into the Old Lady’s “Next Generation” side who ply their trade in Italy’s third tier. He seems very keen on a switch back to England and a deal seems possible.

Despite making 24 Serie A appearances last season, the London born youngster was mainly used as a substitute and is understood to be keen to get more playing time to try to force his way into the full England squad.

Steve Mitchell