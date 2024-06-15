Juventus resume interest in Sancho as Greenwood talks with Man Utd stall – report

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Juventus have resumed interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho as the Red Devils do not lower the asking price for Mason Greenwood.

Juventus and Manchester United are in talks for a potential Greenwood transfer to the Allianz Stadium, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Red Devils want at least €50m for the English winger, who spent the last season on loan at Getafe.

Therefore, Juventus director Giuntoli has reportedly inquired about Sancho.

Gazzetta claims Giuntoli had practically secured a deal to get the Englishman on loan in the January transfer window, but Massimiliano Allegri blocked the transfer as he didn’t want to change the Bianconeri’s system halfway through the season.

Juventus are once again interested in a loan deal for Sancho provided that Manchester United pay a part of his hefty €8.5m-a-year salary.

A permanent transfer to Juventus seems unwilling at this stage as, according to Gazzetta, the asking price for Sancho is also in the region of €50m.

Sancho has returned to Manchester United after a six-month loan at Borussia Dortmund where he collected three goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions.