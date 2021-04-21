Juventus reluctantly quit European Super League despite ‘remaining convinced of soundness of project’

(AFP)

Juventus have reluctantly conceded that they are out of the European Super League due to the mass withdrawal of clubs this week.

After the ‘Big Six’ Premier League teams departed on Tuesday night, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid followed, with a vague statement from AC Milan and now the Old Lady effectively joining the mass exodus to leave just Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But despite admitting the project had failed in the original form it was conceived, the Italian champions vowed to continue “pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry”.

A statement read: “With reference to the press release published by Juventus Football Club S.p.A. on 19 April 2021, relating to the proposed creation of the Super League, and the ensuing public debate, the issuer clarifies to be aware of the request and intentions otherwise expressed by certain clubs to withdraw from this project, although the necessary procedures envisaged by the agreement among the clubs have not been completed.

“In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived.

“Juventus remains committed to pursuing the creation of long-term value for the Company and the entire football industry.”

The club statement follows president Andrea Agnelli conceding the project had been dealt a blow by the departure of the ‘Big Six’ English clubs, telling Reuters: “To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case.

“I wouldn’t be talking too much about where that project has gone. I remain convinced of the beauty of that project, of the value it would have developed to the pyramid, of the creation of the best competition in the world.

“But admittedly no, I don’t think that project is now still up and running.”

Read More

Super League news LIVE: Three ESL clubs left standing as Premier League teams lead mass exodus

Story continues

‘A toxic endeavour’: How Super League went from breakaway to breakdown

Rio Ferdinand calls out Ed Woodward over European Super League role: ‘Where are you Ed?’

48 hours of chaos - a timeline of how the ‘toxic’ Super League unravelled