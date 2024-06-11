Juventus rejoin the race for Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho



After years of poor investment under the incompetent Glazers following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, Manchester United will need to be careful so as to not to run foul of Profit and Sustainability rules.

New co-owners INEOS will need to move players on first before thinking of recruitment and a large-scale summer clearout is likely to occur.

Already big-name players such as Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial have announced their departure and quite a few more are expected to follow suit.

This includes players who spent the last season out on loan like Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

The former Manchester City academy graduate spent the second-half of the season at Borussia Dortmund, with the club making it to the Champions League final as well.

Sancho’s loan spell

The England international had a major falling-out with United manager Erik ten Hag who accused the player of not giving it his all in training.

The forward reacted in the worst possible way by going on to social media to attack the boss while his camp insinuated that the manager offered preferential treatment to certain stars.

Despite having the option of apologising and coming back into the squad, the 24-year-old remained adamant and was subsequently exiled and earned a temporary deal away from Old Trafford in January.

The Bundesliga club would love to keep the Englishman but are eyeing a cut-price deal. The Red Devils want a minimum of £40 million considering the season Sancho enjoyed at the Signal Iduna Park.

Lot of other clubs are ready to swoop should Dortmund not manage to agree a deal with the 20-time English league champions with The Daily Mail claiming Juventus also remain interested.

“Juventus retain an interest in Jadon Sancho as Manchester United look to cut their losses this summer. The England international winger is available for a knockdown price of around £40 million following his season on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

“The Champions League finalists would like to re-sign the 24-year-old but the chances of a permanent deal are regarded as ‘slim’ owing to their current transfer budget and other priority targets.

“United have had approaches from a number of teams showing interest in Sancho, notably from Germany and Italy, but the fact remains whether they can meet the financial demands of such a deal.”

Juventus re-join race

The Old Lady were interested in agreeing a deal back in January as well but could not pull it off allowing Edin Terzic’s side to win the loan race.

However, it will be difficult for the Turin-based side to match United’s financial expectations considering they are currently dealing in swap deals as seen from their offer for another of United’s loan stars Mason Greenwood.

INEOS are unlikely to offer any further discount as they are already set to endure a massive loss on their initial expenditure of £73 million back in 2021.

Another loan deal also seems unlikely as the need to raise capital is high. It will be interesting to see how Sir Jim Ratcliffe fares in the market considering the club’s previous track record.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.



