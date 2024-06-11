Juventus ready to offer at least €30m for Man Utd’s Mason Greenwood

Serie A giants Juventus have now made a decision about their move for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood and are sure about offering at least €30 million for the player.

Greenwood spent an impressive loan stint during his time at Getafe and is set to depart Old Trafford this summer too, with the club previously making it clear that they want to sever ties after the legal cases surrounding the Englishman.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that there is already an agreement over personal terms between Juve and Greenwood, who has given his priority to the Old Lady. Juve are accelerating their move for the player and are also speaking to United over an agreement for a fee.

The Old Lady are starting their offering from €30 million and they will offer bonuses on top of that. As of now, United want €50 million and Juve want to reach an agreement in the next few weeks. The move would only progress after the sale of either Federico Chiesa or Matias Soule as it would provide the club with more funds to sign the Englishman.

