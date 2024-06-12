Juventus ready to finalise swap deal with Aston Villa after Douglas Luiz agreement

Romeo Agresti reports Douglas Luiz has practically agreed on personal terms with Juventus, so the Bianconeri and Aston Villa are close to reaching a final agreement on a maxi-swap deal involving Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Juventus and Aston Villa are close to finalising a swap deal involving Douglas Luiz, McKennie and Iling-Junior.

The latest report from Romeo Agresti claims the Serie A giants have practically agreed on personal terms with the Brazilian midfielder.

Juventus are expected to pay between €18m and €20m plus McKennie and Iling-Junior to secure the Brazilian midfielder’s signature.

‘Last meters and the deal will be completed,’ Agresti wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It’s a big day for the Serie A giants, who are not only on the verge of signing Douglas Luiz but are also expected to announce Thiago Motta as their new head coach.

Juventus are also in talks with Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood and are eager to send Wojciech Szczesny to Al Nassr after agreeing terms for Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio.