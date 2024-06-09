Juventus plotting Vitor Roque transfer offer

Juventus are considering a bold summer move for Barcelona striker Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian attacker has been linked with a possible exit from Catalonia on the back of a controversial few weeks.

His agent Andre Cury has previously stated that if his client was not granted a greater first team role, he could ask to leave.

That stance has softened in recent days, with all sides looking for a solution, ahead of the start of preseason next month.

New Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is keen to keep the 19-year-old in Catalonia but the transfer rumours have continued to evolve.

As per the latest update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are considering a move for him, if the terms are acceptable.

Any bid is expected to be a loan offer, to allow the situation to settle, but Flick will prioritise keeping him at the club, to avoid losing out on his impact next season.