Juventus Have Plan To Fund Move For Manchester United Man

Juventus are planning to fund a move for Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood by selling Federico Chiesa in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are looking to sell Greenwood this summer following his impressive loan spell at Getafe.

A few Premier League clubs have made an enquiry for the forward but Manchester United would prefer to sell him abroad.

The striker is a priority target for Juventus and the club are working behind the scenes to plan a deal to sign him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), Juventus are ready to move on Chiesa to fund a move for Greenwood.

The Italian is set to enter the final year of his contract and he has not agreed on a new deal with the club.

Incoming Juventus boss Thiago Motta has not vetoed the possibility of selling him and Juventus are ready to cash in.

The Serie A giants want to fund the move for Greenwood from the money they get from Chiesa’s sale.

Manchester United want at least €50m from the departure of the attacker this summer.