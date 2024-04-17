Juventus to pay Ronaldo almost €10 million in salary dispute

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the UEFA Champions League Group D soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Juventus Turin in the BayArena. Juventus will have to pay former player Cristiano Ronaldo almost €10 million ($10.6 million), an Italian court ruled on Wednesday. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Juventus will have to play former player Cristiano Ronaldo almost €10 million ($10.6 million), an Italian court ruled on Wednesday.

Ronaldo, who now plays at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, won a lawsuit against his former club over a salary dispute during the Covid-19 pandemic. The case concerns payments that were deferred during during the 2020-2021 season.

Due to the pandemic, several football teams had financial losses. Ronaldo was among players who had salaries deferred, but he later went to court and demanded almost €20 million.

Juventus insisted that Ronaldo had waived his salary voluntarily at the time.

Ronaldo played for Juventus from 2018 to 2021 before moving to Manchester United and eventually to Al Nassr.