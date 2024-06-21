Juventus find the path to sign Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood



Juventus are confident of landing Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood this summer.

The former academy star is attracting a lot of interest after an excellent loan spell with Getafe in La Liga last season.

Napoli, Lazio, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia have all been credited with an interest in the 22 year old, with both Lazio and Valencia already reported to have put in bids.

Lazio’s bid is reported to be €20 million and Valencia’s £25 million (€29.5m), with the asking price generally reported to be €40 million (£33.8).

There was a lot of noise around Juve making Greenwood their primary objective but this had faded in the last few days, with some reports suggesting they were becoming equally, if not more keen, on another United player, Jadon Sancho.

But according to today’s paper edition of Corriere dello Sport, the Old Lady are confident of landing Greenwood, who reports claim has already agreed personal terms with them. What’s more, they are already clear on how they are going to raise the money.

One thing that had been standing in their way was the question of how also to fund the purchase of Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz, which CdS say they have resolved with defensive midfielder Enzo Barrenechea and forward Samuel Iling-Junior going the other way in addition to €30 million.

The plan now is to sell another Argentine who has been on loan at Frosinone, Matiás Soulé, for €35 million, and this and/or the departure of Federico Chiesa will fund the Greenwood purchase.

“The club’s ideas immediately include a move for Greenwood, who Manchester United values at around 40 million euros. Without completely neglecting the paths that lead to Sancho and Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund.

“With the scheduled departure of Federico Chiesa from the class of ’97… the Old Lady wants to renew the flanks and the Englishman from United responds to the identikit outlined by Thiago Motta: flexible and dynamic, he can also play as a second striker.”

Any move for Sancho would be a loan deal and secondary to the Greenwood move.

Juve have also dropped interest in Riccardo Calafiori due to Bologna’s asking price, leaving Greenwood the out-and-out priority for the wing addition they need to adapt to their new head coach’s proposed 4-3-3 formation.

With Spanish interest in the Bradford-born man seeming to fade, it is starting to look like a two-horse race between Juve and Lazio. But both need to sell players first and it could therefore be one that drags on all summer.





