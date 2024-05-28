Juventus and OpTic Gaming collaborate on new Capsule Collection

The Endgame between sport and esport is upon us: Juventus and OpTic Gaming, the leading brand in entertainment and lifestyle across North America, announce the launch of their capsule collection, breaking the boundaries between online and offline sports.

It is usually thought that traditional sport and esport are two distant worlds, yet Juventus and OpTic Gaming, with their ever-growing partnership, have now changed the rules of the game. After an already established collaboration and a program rich in content, the two iconic brands announce the release of the limited edition capsule collection with the aim of bringing together two global fanbases, making them feel even more united and bridging the gap between traditional sports and esports.

With the support of adidas, a unique collection was created, consisting of T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories, with prints linked to the gaming universe and the identity of Juventus will capture the imagination of all fans, ready to live out their Bianconeri passion.

The launch of the capsule collection is not the first activity between Juventus and OpTic. At the beginning of April, the creators of Optic Gaming – Seth "Scump" Abner, Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez, Anthony "Methodz" Zinni and Davis "Hitch" Edwards – landed in Turin from Texas and were guests at the club's facilities where they met First Team players Weston McKennie and Fabio Miretti, with whom they recorded exclusive content. Furthermore, they attended the Serie A match between Juventus and Fiorentina, played at the Allianz Stadium, which the Bianconeri won 1-0.

