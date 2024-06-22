Juventus to open talks with Khephren Thuram

Juventus are set to open talks with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, as contract negotiations with Adrien Rabiot continue to stall.

The 23-year-old, who is the brother of Inter and France star Marcus and whose father is the former Parma and Juventus legend Lilian, is entering the final year of his contract at current club Nice, with a summer sale almost certain.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri has now made Thuram a top priority following the silence from Rabiot over a new deal and the salary demands of another of their midfield targets, Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

The pink journal claims that Juventus are willing to offer Nice an initial €18M fee plus an extra two in bonuses. They also have the added bonus of Lilian Thuram being in favour of a move to Turin for his son, after he spent five successful seasons at the club between 2001 and 2006.

Former Nice Sporting Director Florent Ghisolfi was keen to bring the player to Roma this summer, but a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps looks likely to be too good to turn down.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN