Juventus offered Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz

Serie A giants Juventus have been offered a chance to sign Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer.

The Bianconeri seem likely to sign midfielders in the upcoming transfer window and have been linked with a host of names already. La Gazzetta dello Sport today have linked another name with the Old Lady.

Juve do like the profile of the Brazilian, who has been offered to them. To sign Douglas Luiz, Juve are considering adding players in the move and one player who can be part of the move is Weston McKennie and Matias Soule could also be part of the switch.

Villa sporting director Monchi has already met Juve to take stock of the situation and McKennie interests the English club. He is valued at €15 million, which is €25 million less than how much Douglas Luiz is valued at. Cristiano Guintoli has assesed the situation and he is currently taking his time to understand the feasibility of a move.

Villa also like Soule, who also has a potential suitor in Crystal Palace. The Eagles and Bayer Leverkusen have already made enquiries for the Argentine.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN