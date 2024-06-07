Juventus to offer Federico Chiesa or Samuel Iling Junior in Mason Greenwood exchange deal



Mason Greenwood has said yes to a move to Juventus, according to a new report from Italy.

“Mason Greenwood’s OK is there, but that of Manchester United is not yet,” begins Gazzetta dello Sport in today’s paper edition. The “OK” to which the article refers was given to Serie A side Juventus.

Greenwood is likely to be sold by United this summer after a successful loan season at Getafe that has put him very much in the shop window across Europe.

Whilst the Red Devils would love to have a player of the Bradford-born man’s calibre in their squad for next season, he remains a political hot potato after an arrest and subsequent police investigation for rape, coercive behaviour and assault resulted in him being suspended the season before last.

A new start in Italy could be exactly what the 22 year old would like, but a big issue remains over United’s asking price, according to Gazzetta.

“Thiago Motta is intrigued by the idea of including the 22 year old in his 4-2-3-1/4-3-3,” the outlet says.

“The green light from the Italian-Brazilian manager, who next week will be announced [as new head coach] by the Old Lady, has strengthened the resolve of [the club], who have been pressing Greenwood’s entourage for some time”.

However, as is usual in the case of the cash-strapped Italian giants, money is a problem.

“At Old Trafford, right now, they would like to collect €35-40 million for Greenwood. Too much for Juventus and beyond them.”

The Turin club are hoping to use another English star, Samuel Iling Junior, as a makeweight in the deal.

The England U21 international and Chelsea academy graduate is not a like for like swap, being a left-sided midfielder. His 24 appearances (20 from the bench) and one goal for the Old Lady were a decent return for a 20 year old, without setting the world on fire.

Perhaps of more interest to United, Gazzetta claims that even Federico Chiesa could be used in a swap deal.

“[His contract negotiations] should not be prolonged with Juventus (deadline 2025), it will be an immediate divorce.

“Manchester United, albeit without the showcase of the Champions League, is a global club able to seduce Fede.”

The article concludes that Juve are alongside Atletico Madrid in the “front row” of Greenwood’s thoughts, and United’s desire to sell offers “guaranteed advantages” to Juve, who are doing their best to make something happen.

Meanwhile, Benfica are also reported to be interested in Greenwood, our story on that will follow shortly.





