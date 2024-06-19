Juventus offer Enzo Barrenechea to Aston Villa in Douglas Luiz move

Serie A giants Juventus have offered midfielder Enzo Barrenechea to Aston Villa in their move for Brazil star Douglas Luiz.

The Bianconeri’s initial move for the player involved Samuel Iling-Junior and American midfielder Weston McKennie, but it seems as if the move has changed.

Gianluca di Marzio has reported that the move for Douglas Luiz had slowed down because McKennie couldn’t find an agreement with the English side. Iling had agreed to join the club already but the American’s move was finding issues, delaying the switch.

As a result, Juve have offered Barrenechea to Villa as part of the move. McKennie is now definitely out of the move and Villa are happy to have Barrenechea as part of the move, having agreed to the terms of the transfer. The two clubs will now try to thrash out a move and will try to figure out whether cash would be involved in the switch.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN