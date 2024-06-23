Juventus not in a position to pay Jadon Sancho’s wages and afford £40 million asking price



Years of poor decision making in the transfer market have caught up with Manchester United and the club need to focus on sales before beginning their recruitment spree in earnest.

The two players who are most likely to depart are Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood. Juventus is one team that are interested in both United stars.

Sancho’s chances of returning to Old Trafford are quite slim now that Erik ten Hag has been confirmed to be staying on as United boss. The forward had a major fall-out with the Dutchman after he commented on his below-par training displays, prompting the player to retaliate with a social media statement against the manager.

The Peoples Person had recently relayed that the Serie A side are open to a loan move for the former Manchester City academy graduate, who enjoyed a career renaissance while out on loan at Borussia Dortmund for the second half of the last campaign.

Sancho’s future

Despite guiding the German club to the finals of the Champions League, Dortmund are in no position to pay United’s asking price of £40 million which has allowed the Turin-based club into the race.

In fact, Givemesport have even claimed that the Bundesliga giants offered United another loan proposal which would have helped United earn substantially more from his sale but the Old Trafford side are looking at a sale this summer.

Italian media have been consistently reporting that Juve are not in the financial position to be able to afford the Englishman on a permanent basis but Givemesport have claimed that the Old Lady continue to scour the landscape for a way to eke out a deal this summer.

Their interest in the 24-year-old intensified in January but there are concerns regarding his wage demands as well as the fee being asked by the Red Devils. He reportedly earns £195,000 per week at United (as per capology).

It must also be remembered that Juventus are themselves in a financial pickle and need to sort out the futures of several stars and move players on before they can begin spending big on players.

Juve-Sancho links

“Sources in Turin have informed GMS that Juve have had an eye on Sancho since the turn of the year, but there have been reservations about how it could all open up.

“There seems to be serious concern over being able to afford his wages, as well as the fee. Additionally, they cannot even make a fast decision on this because the Serie A heavyweights need to work out what is happening with their own key players, such as Federico Chiesa, before being able to head to the negotiating table.

“The Italy international is set for talks over his future after Euro 2024 and could leave the club. But until they have complete understanding of what is happening with that, as well as other players including Matias Soule, there is no true scope to actively pursue a deal for Sancho.”

Judging from the above report, it is clear that United will find it difficult to move on the former Dortmund star on a permanent basis and even if they do manage to do so, they will take quite the hit on their initial investment of £73 million back in July 2021.

