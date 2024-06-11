Juventus make Mason Greenwood their “main objective” this summer



Juventus are determined to sign Manchester United star Mason Greenwood this summer and have made him their top priority, a new report claims.

According to Corriere dello Sport, “the new Juve is taking off” and new head coach Thiago Motta is determined to make the United man his priority signing this summer.

“The main objective remains Mason Greenwood, the twenty-two year old Manchester United winger who relaunched himself at a high level at Getafe in the season just ended,” the outlet claims.

Reports in Italy are starting to gather pace on the potential transfer. It is known that United think it is best to sell the forward, whose reintegration into the United squad is fraught with political and ethical issues and whose contract expires in a year’s time.

Determined as they are to land him, however, the Old Lady are not willing to pay United’s asking price for Greenwood, whose value plummeted after the criminal charges laid against him two years ago.

As reported here previously, their intention is to raise the funds by selling Federico Chiesa, Filip Kostic or Samuel Iling Junior. On Chiesa, Corriere asserts that:

“An offer of 25-30 million is needed for the Italian forward that convinces Juve and, of course, a club that satisfies the player’s wishes.

“It is no coincidence that his agent, Fali Ramadani, is arriving in Italy and will do a tour of the horizon with [Juve’s sporting director] Giuntoli and with the parties potentially interested in his client.

“At that point, Juve would have the resources to turn to the replacement, Greenwood in fact.

“United are shooting high – at least €35-40 million – because they have to give 20% of the proceeds to Getafe. An exaggerated figure, in any case, because the Englishman’s contract will expire in 2025.”

Putting this all together, it suggests the Turin club will be expecting to use the funds from Chiesa’s sale to entirely fund Greenwood’s acquisition. They fail to observe that Chiesa’s own contract expires in a year, too, so his price, too, might be somewhat exaggerated.

For United, selling a player of Greenwood’s age and ability even for €35 million (£30 million) would be something of a disaster, although some have argued that profiting from his sale at all is unethical after what transpired in 2022.

For Juventus, trading in an underperforming and unhappy star for a reborn 22-year-old with world-class potential would be tremendous business indeed.





