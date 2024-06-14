Juventus have made no official offer for Mason Greenwood

Juventus have reportedly made no official offer for Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood according to a new report from Italy.

The future of the 22 year old has been one of the most discussed issues surrounding the club and there has been much debate whether or not United would be tempted to keep or sell the player under a new ownership.

Recent reports seem to suggest that the club have decided to let the player leave this summer and to cash in on someone who would bring in a lucrative fee. Being an academy player, a sale would very much help the club in regard to PSR rules.

Greenwood has been linked to numerous sides such as Fenerbahce and Barcelona as of late but the name that just won’t disappear is that of Juventus.

It has been reported that the Old Lady have made the Bradford born player their “main objective” and they have already agreed personal terms as they are ready to table a bid for the player of €30 million plus bonuses.

However, Italian outlet Calciomercato refute this side of events.

“The rumours coming from England are not confirmed: Juventus has not presented any offer to United for Greenwood” and this is according to information received by the editorial staff at the website.

Calciomercato certainly don’t deny interest, but rather suggest that claims there will be an agreement soon is the English papers getting ahead of themselves.

“He is one of the names on the list of Juventus market men for Thiago Motta’s offensive wingers, but there is no offer already presented.”

Juve’s interest in Greenwood, they suggest, is tied to player sales.

“It is no mystery that, as we have been telling you for some time on these pages, Juventus is considering the sale of Federico Chiesa: a scenario that would then force Cristiano Giuntoli to replace the Italian with a new offensive arrow.”

“Again according to what has been gathered by our editorial team, the Chiesa affair will only be decided at the end of the European Championship in which the Juventus number 7 is involved with the national team. This leads the Juventus management to work on other priorities: the exit of Szczesny and the arrival of Di Gregorio (for whom the agreement is total) and Douglas Luiz. In short, there is no rush on Chiesa and on Mason Greenwood.”

United will be hoping that Juventus don’t really want to wait until the end of the Euros as the sale of Greenwood would help massively to fund the club’s own interest in the market.

It is true that international tournaments are rarely helpful in a club’s summer market ambitions but it is vital this year that United get players off the books early to improve their squad.

This is especially true in the context that Greenwood’s sale is reportedly vital to a pursuit of Michael Olise and Chelsea have already made good progress on a deal for the Frenchman.





