Juventus 'lead race' for Everton's Hanna Bennison

Juventus lead the race to sign Everton midfielder Hanna Bennison, according to a report.

The WSL transfer window opened on Monday and clubs have until 13 September to complete any deals ahead of the 2024/25 season. Everton are set to be one of the busier clubs, as links with Nigeria international Toni Payne and Spain's Inma Gabarro have already emerged.

However, they could be poised to lose one of their big names as Bennison is attracting interest from clubs across Europe. The Sweden international signed for Everton on a four-year deal from Swedish side Rosengard in 2021 when she was just 18 years of age.

The Toffees broke their transfer record to land the then teenager, paying a sum reported to be in excess of £150,000. She has amassed over 40 appearances for the Merseyside outfit over the last three years and has become a key figure under manager Brian Sorensen since his 2022 hiring.

However, according to The Guardian, Juventus are hopeful of signing Bennison this summer and face competition from a number of clubs for her signature. The now 21-year-old has just one season remaining on the contract she signed upon her arrival at Everton.

The Toffees could face losing the player on a free transfer if her contract is allowed to run down, making a sale potentially tempting for a club that has had to deal with financial hurdles. The past year saw key defenders like Gabby George and Nathalie Bjorn sold for big money but not replaced.

Bennison isn't the only WSL star Juventus are targeting this summer, with Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann also widely tipped for Turin. A report emerged in Italy last week suggesting the Switzerland international could join partner Douglas Luiz in a double transfer to the club from Villa.