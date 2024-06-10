Juventus keeping tabs on Barcelona’s Vitor Roque

Serie A giants Juventus are keeping tabs on the possibility of signing Barcelona’s young striker Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian didn’t quite impress in his first season at Barcelona and was used for very few minutes in the 2023/24 campaign. La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the entourage of the youngster is exploring potential destinations for him and there is a possibility of an exit in the summer, but only a loan exit seems likely for now.

Juve were offered the player and they have taken note of him and are now keeping tabs on the situation. They could move for him, depending on what Moise Kean’s future looks like. Arek Millik has also picked up a knee injury and will undergo surgery and that could determine whether Juve go for another striker or not. Depending on how these two situations pan out, Juve could look to land a striker and Roque’s name could come in fashion then.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN