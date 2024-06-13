Juventus keeping tabs on Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior

Serie A giants Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation of Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, who would be interested in a move back to the Serie A.

Thiago Motta managed Kiwior during his time at Spezia and La Gazzetta dello Sport state that the Pole is currently Juve’s alternative to Riccardo Calafiori. An emergency option is being sought for Calafiori, who Bologna might now be reluctant to sell after letting Motta join the Bianconeri.

Cristiano Guintoli has an excellent relationship with Kiwior and his entourage and the defender would gladly play under Motta once again. Juve are currently waiting for the right moment to potentially take the move forward and initial talks have been held with the Kiwior’s entourage already, with the Pole keen on a return the Serie A and he likes Juve as a destination too.

In the event that Juve face further difficulty in signing Calafiori, Kiwior could become a concrete target.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN