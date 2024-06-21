Juventus intensify pursuit of Khephren Thuram

Juventus are ready to go all in for OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, regardless of the Adrien Rabiot situation, as he could be available for €15-18m.

There were already suggestions from Sportitalia and the Corriere dello Sport last night that Khephren Thuram was increasingly an option for the Bianconeri as they grew frustrated with waiting for Rabiot to decide on a new contract.

Now Sky Sport Italia transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Juve are pursuing the Frenchman quite apart from the Rabiot issue.

This is because his contract with OGC Nice only runs to June 2025 and he has no intention of renewing, so can be picked up for a bargain price.

It could be as little as €15-18m, a great deal for a 23-year-old midfielder who already has one senior cap for France.

Khephren Thuram drawn to Italy

Khephren is the little brother of Inter striker Marcus and above all the son of former Juventus defender Lilian, so is absolutely no stranger to Italian football.

He was born just weeks before Lilian Thuram’s transfer to Juventus in 2001, so effectively grew up in Turin, leaving along with his father in the summer of 2006.

Juve are not alone, as Thuram was also linked with Milan and Inter, but they seem to have other priorities right now.