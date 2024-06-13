Juventus identify Arsenal defender as plan B to Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori is a priority for Juventus this summer, but a deal may be hard to pull off, so they’ve identified an interesting alternative at Arsenal.

The 22-year-old Italian centre back shined under Thiago Motta at Bologna in the 2023-24 season, emerging as one of the most exciting defenders in Serie A. He played a crucial role in the club’s historic charge to the Champions League spots, attracting the attention of the Old Lady.

Juventus are keen to reunite Thiago Motta with Calafiori in Turin, but a 50% future resale clause with Basel complicates matters, especially as a possible deal with Bologna relies on sending various players in exchange like Nicolussi Caviglia, Fabio Miretti and Tommaso Barbieri.

Juventus look to Arsenal

Page five of today’s Tuttosport details how Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli has found an interesting alternative to Calafiori at Arsenal, believing Jakub Kiwior could be a strong addition to Thiago Motta’s squad in the Piedmont capital.

The 24-year-old Polish defender has struggled for consistent playing time under Mikel Arteta and could leave North London in the coming months.