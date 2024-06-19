Juventus honoured at TheStadiumBusiness Summit 2024

At TheStadiumBusiness Summit 2024 - one of the world's most important gatherings of opinion leaders, professionals and players in the global sports and entertainment industry - hosted at Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford, Francesco Gianello, Head of Facilities Management at Juventus, received the Outstanding Achievement Award.

Now in its 15th year, the award ceremony took place at the end of the first day of TheStadiumBusiness Summit 2024 conference, in front of an audience of leading industry figures. The winners were chosen by the votes of a 19-member international jury of experts.

In the afternoon, the 'Creativity & Content' panel discussed how stadiums are becoming versatile spaces that can host various sporting and other events, with Paolo Monguzzi, Head of Stadium Revenue & Entertainment at Juventus, participating in the debate.

These are the words of Francesco Gianello after receiving the award:

"It’s an incredible and unexpected recognition, I want to share this award with my colleagues: when we inaugurated our Stadium, we were completely new to the market and aware that we were offering something different on the Italian scene. Today we are setting new goals for continuous development of the entertainment concept that a stadium like ours can offer, as in the case of the rugby match between Italy and the All Blacks that we will host on 23 November.”

Congratulations to the entire team!