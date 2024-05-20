🚨 Juventus fight back from three goals down to rescue draw vs Bologna

Juventus produced a stunning late comeback from three goals down to leave Paolo Montero taking a point from his first game in interim charge of the Old Lady.





Scorers: Calafiori 2', 53' Castro 11': Chiesa 76', Milik 83', Yildiz 84'

Bologna pressed high from the off, catching Juventus cold as Wojciech Szczesny was called upon within the first minute to make a fine save. From that corner though, the ball dropped to defender Riccardo Calafiori, who dutifully lifted the ball into the roof of the Juventus net to hand his side an early lead.

The visitors could not get their foot on the ball and looked all at sea, a fact that Bologna capitalised on by promptly adding a second when teenager Santiago Castro headed home his first goal for the club via a cross from Dan Ndoye.

The Old Lady were relieved to see the offside flag deny the hosts a third as a thrashing beckoned, but Bologna took their foot off the gas slightly as the half drew on allowing Juve to see some possession.

They could do nothing with it though, and went into the half time break having failed to create even an effort aside from a long range blocked effort from Bremer.

Immediately there was improvement in the second half, with Juve testing the Bologna no.1 with a low effort. But Bologna were not going to let them back into the game, and Calafiori once again pounced with a cultured chip over the onrushing Szczesny after the ball broke the way of the Italian.

It seemed as though Bologna were on course for an easy victory, but they gifted Juve a lifeline when Lucimi laid the ball on a plate for Federico Chiesa, who promptly pulled one back for the Turin side.

And against the tide of the first 70 minutes, Juve grabbed another when Arkadiusz Milik curled a free kick past the Bologna wall with the help of a deflection to bring his side back into the game.

Bologna continued to fall apart, and handed the Old Lady an equaliser moments later when Yildiz raced onto a loose ball to hammer it home to level the score in the most unlikely turnaround.