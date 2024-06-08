Juventus’ Federico Chiesa prefers Napoli over Roma

Serie A giants Juventus could lose Federico Chiesa to rival clubs this summer and it seems as if the player would prefer to join Antonio Conte at Napoli over Roma.

It was recently reported that Chiesa’s agent Fali Ramadani will speak to Roma next week and the foundations about a potential transfer can be laid down then.

Alfredo Pedulla has now reported about the situation of the Italian, who can indeed depart the Allianz Stadium this summer. Chiesa’s father and Conte have a very good relationship from their playing days and this could play an important role regarding the future of the winger.

There is a possibility that Conte may have spoken to Chiesa already and while Roma are also interested and Daniele de Rossi wants him, he would prefer a move to the Partenopei over the Giallorossi. He sees, the report says, Roma only as a stand-by option before Napoli make a concrete move.

For now, Chiesa is focused on impressing in the Euros and he knows that there is no chance that he renews his deal at Juve.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN